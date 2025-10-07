Cruise 연구 과학자 급여 United States 지역

주식 유형

RSU

Cruise에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:

25 % 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st - 년 ( 25.00 % 연별 )

25 % 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd - 년 ( 6.25 % 분기별 )

25 % 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd - 년 ( 6.25 % 분기별 )

25 % 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th - 년 ( 6.25 % 분기별 )

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.