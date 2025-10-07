Cruise Embedded Hardware Engineer 급여 United States 지역

Cruise의 Embedded Hardware Engineer 보상 in United States은 L3 year당 $215K부터 L7 year당 $964K까지입니다. year별 중간 보상 in United States 패키지는 총 $500K입니다. Cruise의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 10/7/2025
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식 ()
보너스
L3
$215K
$158K
$27K
$30.5K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$414K
$242K
$123K
$49.6K
L6
$481K
$246K
$187K
$48.5K
회사
직급명
경력 연수
총 급여
25%
년 1
25%
년 2
25%
년 3
25%
년 4
Cruise에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st-년 (25.00% 연별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd-년 (6.25% 분기별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd-년 (6.25% 분기별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th-년 (6.25% 분기별)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.