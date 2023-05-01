회사 디렉토리
Colony Hardware
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록
주요 인사이트
  • Colony Hardware에 대한 독특하고 유용한 정보(예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등)를 제공해주세요.
    • 회사 정보

    Colony Hardware provides construction and industry tools, equipment, supplies, safety products, rental, and repair services. They prioritize customer satisfaction and offer quality, durable, and valuable products. With over 25,000 products from 750 manufacturers, they aim to be a single source of supply. Their goal is to help customers meet aggressive deadlines by providing materials at the right place, time, and price. They prioritize accuracy and completeness in fulfilling orders to ensure productivity, efficiency, and safety. They welcome questions, suggestions, and emergencies to serve customers better.

    http://colonyhardware.com
    웹사이트
    1988
    설립 연도
    751
    직원 수
    $100M-$250M
    예상 수익
    본사

    검증된 급여를 받은 편지함에서 확인하세요

    검증된 오퍼 구독하기 오퍼.이메일로 보상 세부 내역을 받으실 수 있습니다. 더 알아보기

    이 사이트는 reCAPTCHA로 보호되며 Google의 개인정보처리방침 서비스 약관 이 적용됩니다.

    추천 채용

      Colony Hardware에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • LinkedIn
    • Apple
    • Tesla
    • Snap
    • Databricks
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 자료