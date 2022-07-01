회사 디렉토리
Collectors
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 Collectors에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    Collectors has multiple business lines that grade, authenticate, and sell millions of high-value, record-setting collectibles. We're the leader in third-party authentication and grading services for high-value collectibles including trading cards (Professional Sports Authenticator and Card Ladder), coins (Professional Coin Grading Services), video games (Wata), event tickets, autographs, and memorabilia, and with your help we can continue to grow rapidly. Our goal is to make the joy of collecting accessible to everyone - collectors looking to complete their set, inventors looking to maximize the value of their collection, and anyone who’s looking to preserve a game, card or coin that reminds them of fond memories in their lives.We’re entering an exciting new stage of growth as a result of our acquisition in 2021 led by entrepreneur and sports card collector Nat Turner, D1 Capital Partners L.P., and Cohen Private Ventures, in addition to renowned athletes and collectors. We’re investing in scalable, modern infrastructure to support the maturation of the industry, increasing value of collectibles, and demand for our services. Help us build a tech-enabled business for collectors.Our services span collectible coins, trading cards, video games, event tickets, autographs, and memorabilia through our subsidiaries, which include Professional Sports Authenticators (PSA), Professional Coin Grading Services (PCGS), Wata, Certified Coin Exchange (CCE), Collectors Corner, Set Registry, Collectors.com, and the Long Beach Expo collectibles trade show. Since our founding in 1986, we have graded and authenticated more than 80 million items. We employ over 1,000 people across our Santa Ana, CA headquarters, New Jersey, Seattle Hong Kong, Paris, Shanghai and Tokyo.

    http://www.collectors.com
    웹사이트
    2015
    설립연도
    450
    직원 수
    $50M-$100M
    예상 매출
    본사

    검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

    검증된 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

    이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

    추천 채용공고

      Collectors의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Databricks
    • Flipkart
    • Uber
    • LinkedIn
    • Pinterest
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스