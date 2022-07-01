회사 디렉토리
Codat
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록
주요 인사이트
  • Codat에 대한 독특하고 유용한 정보(예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등)를 제공해주세요.
    • 회사 정보

    Our mission is to make life easier for the lifeblood of economies globally; small and medium-sized businesses. Codat is a universal API for consented business financial data, powering the next generation of products and services for this historically underserved market. We have offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and Sydney. We are a privately held company, and have recently closed our Series B funding and are funded by Index Ventures, Tiger Global, American Express, PayPal and a line-up of world class angel investors.

    http://www.codat.io
    웹사이트
    2017
    설립 연도
    180
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 수익
    본사

    검증된 급여를 받은 편지함에서 확인하세요

    검증된 오퍼 구독하기 오퍼.이메일로 보상 세부 내역을 받으실 수 있습니다. 더 알아보기

    이 사이트는 reCAPTCHA로 보호되며 Google의 개인정보처리방침 서비스 약관 이 적용됩니다.

    추천 채용

      Codat에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Starling Bank
    • FNZ
    • InvestCloud
    • CoreLogic
    • SwissBorg
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 자료