CLEAR의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 영업 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $6,651에서 상위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자 에 대한 $418,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. CLEAR. 마지막 업데이트: 8/24/2025
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
CLEAR에서 RSUs는 3년 베스팅 일정에 따릅니다:
20% 의 베스팅 기간 1st-년 (20.00% 매년)
30% 의 베스팅 기간 2nd-년 (30.00% 매년)
50% 의 베스팅 기간 3rd-년 (50.00% 매년)
