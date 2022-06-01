회사 디렉토리
CLEAR
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록

CLEAR 연봉

CLEAR의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 영업 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $6,651에서 상위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자 에 대한 $418,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. CLEAR. 마지막 업데이트: 8/24/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

저희는 수천 건의 오퍼를 협상했으며, 정기적으로 $30K+(때로는 $300K+)의 인상액을 달성하고 있습니다.급여 협상하기 또는 귀하의 이력서 검토 실제 전문가인 매일 이 업무를 수행하는 채용 담당자에게 맡기세요.

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer II $217K
Senior Software Engineer $268K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
Median $418K
제품 디자이너
Median $188K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
제품 관리자
Median $250K
기술 프로그램 관리자
Median $200K
비즈니스 운영 관리자
$72.4K
고객 서비스
$42K
데이터 과학자
$201K
마케팅
$121K
채용 담당자
$191K
영업
$6.7K
사이버 보안 분석가
$113K
직무를 찾을 수 없나요?

모든 급여는 다음에서 검색하세요. 보상 페이지 또는 급여 추가 페이지 잠금을 해제하는 데 도움이 됩니다.


베스팅 일정

20%

1

30%

2

50%

3

주식 유형
RSU

CLEAR에서 RSUs는 3년 베스팅 일정에 따릅니다:

  • 20% 의 베스팅 기간 1st- (20.00% 매년)

  • 30% 의 베스팅 기간 2nd- (30.00% 매년)

  • 50% 의 베스팅 기간 3rd- (50.00% 매년)

질문이 있으신가요? 커뮤니티에 물어보세요.

Levels.fyi 커뮤니티를 방문하여 다양한 회사의 직원들과 소통하고, 커리어 팁을 얻고, 더 많은 것을 배우세요.

지금 방문하기!

자주 묻는 질문

CLEAR에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자이며, 연간 총 보상은 $418,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
CLEAR에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $191,453입니다.

추천 채용

    CLEAR에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

관련 회사

  • T-Mobile
  • Root Insurance
  • Harmonic
  • Aruba
  • Visa
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 자료