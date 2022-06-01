회사 디렉토리
Clear Capital
    회사 정보

    Clear Capital is a national real estate valuation technology company with a simple purpose: build confidence in real estate decisions to strengthen communities and improve lives. Our goal is to provide customers with a complete understanding of every U.S. property through our field valuation services and analytics tools, and improve their workflows with our platform technologies. Our commitment to excellence — wherever it leads, whatever it takes® — is embodied by nearly 800 team members and has remained steadfast since our first order in 2001.

    clearcapital.com
    웹사이트
    2001
    설립 연도
    610
    직원 수
    $100M-$250M
    예상 수익
    본사

