Clay.com 소프트웨어 엔지니어 급여 San Francisco Bay Area 지역

What is the highest 소프트웨어 엔지니어 salary at Clay.com in San Francisco Bay Area?
The highest paying salary package reported for a 소프트웨어 엔지니어 at Clay.com in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $530,399. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
How much do Clay.com 소프트웨어 엔지니어 employees get paid in San Francisco Bay Area?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clay.com for the 소프트웨어 엔지니어 role in San Francisco Bay Area is $425,000.