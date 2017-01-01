회사 디렉토리
China Merchants Group
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 China Merchants Group에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    China Merchants Group Limited (招商局集团有限公司) is a leading maritime conglomerate headquartered in Beijing, China. With decades of expertise in shipping, port operations, and maritime logistics, the company has established itself as a pivotal player in global maritime commerce. Operating from its strategic base in the Chaoyang District, China Merchants Group delivers innovative shipping solutions while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence. The company combines rich Chinese maritime heritage with forward-thinking business practices, connecting Asian markets to international trade routes. Committed to sustainable development and technological advancement, China Merchants Group continues to navigate the future of global maritime industry.

    cmhk.com
    웹사이트
    317
    직원 수

    검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

    검증된 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

    이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

    추천 채용공고

      China Merchants Group의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • DoorDash
    • Dropbox
    • Airbnb
    • Intuit
    • Uber
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스