회사 디렉토리
Chick-fil-A
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기

Chick-fil-A 급여

Chick-fil-A의 급여는 최저 영업 연간 총 보상 $31,200부터 최고 소프트웨어 엔지니어 $227,562까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Chick-fil-A. 마지막 업데이트: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
소프트웨어 엔지니어
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 엔지니어

데이터 사이언티스트
9 $167K
10 $207K
고객 서비스
Median $32K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
영업
Median $31.2K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $225K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션
$184K
비즈니스 애널리스트
Median $104K
비즈니스 개발
$79.7K
데이터 애널리스트
$101K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$184K
프로덕트 디자이너
$70.4K
프로덕트 매니저
$177K
프로그램 매니저
$186K
프로젝트 매니저
Median $150K
원하는 직급이 없나요?

모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


자주 묻는 질문

Chick-fil-A에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 소프트웨어 엔지니어 at the 10 level이며 연간 총 보상은 $227,562입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Chick-fil-A에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $151,996입니다.

추천 채용공고

    Chick-fil-A의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

관련 회사

  • United Airlines
  • Bungalow
  • Meijer
  • Inspire Brands
  • Chenega
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 리소스