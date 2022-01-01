회사 디렉토리
Checkr 급여

Checkr의 급여는 최저 고객 서비스 연간 총 보상 $73,630부터 최고 프로덕트 매니저 $360,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Checkr. 마지막 업데이트: 11/14/2025

소프트웨어 엔지니어
P1 $149K
P2 $171K
P3 $226K
P4 $296K

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $351K
고객 서비스
$73.6K

데이터 애널리스트
$181K
재무 애널리스트
$191K
인사
$258K
마케팅
$226K
프로덕트 디자이너
Median $220K
프로덕트 매니저
Median $360K
프로그램 매니저
$122K
리크루터
Median $172K
베스팅 일정

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

주식 유형
RSU

Checkr에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st- (25.00% 연별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd- (6.25% 분기별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd- (6.25% 분기별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th- (6.25% 분기별)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.

자주 묻는 질문

Checkr에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 프로덕트 매니저이며 연간 총 보상은 $360,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Checkr에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $205,475입니다.

