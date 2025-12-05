CGI 비즈니스 애널리스트 급여

CGI의 비즈니스 애널리스트 보상 in United States은 Associate Business Analyst year당 $64.7K부터 Lead Business Analyst year당 $128K까지입니다. year별 중간 보상 in United States 패키지는 총 $90.5K입니다. CGI의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 12/5/2025
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식
보너스
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
회사
직급명
경력 연수
총 급여
|연봉 정보를 찾을 수 없습니다
