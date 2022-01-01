회사 디렉토리
Ceridian 연봉

Ceridian의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 고객 서비스 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $52,260에서 상위 끝에서 인사 에 대한 $279,390까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Ceridian. 마지막 업데이트: 8/17/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Developer I $59.1K
Software Developer II $74.9K
Software Developer III $86.7K
Senior Software Developer $97.6K
Lead Software Developer $112K

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

품질 보증(QA) 소프트웨어 엔지니어

제품 디자이너
Median $92K
고객 서비스
$52.3K

인사
$279K
마케팅
$137K
제품 디자인 관리자
$106K
제품 관리자
$67.4K
프로젝트 관리자
$82.6K
채용 담당자
$68.6K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$111K
솔루션 아키텍트
$128K
Technical Account Manager
$88.2K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$101K
베스팅 일정

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

주식 유형
RSU

Ceridian에서 RSUs는 3년 베스팅 일정에 따릅니다:

  • 33.3% 의 베스팅 기간 1st- (33.30% 매년)

  • 33.3% 의 베스팅 기간 2nd- (33.30% 매년)

  • 33.3% 의 베스팅 기간 3rd- (33.30% 매년)

자주 묻는 질문

Ceridian에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 인사 at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $279,390입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Ceridian에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $92,000입니다.

