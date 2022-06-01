회사 디렉토리
Centerfield
Centerfield 급여

Centerfield의 급여는 최저 프로덕트 디자이너 연간 총 보상 $58,531부터 최고 마케팅 $248,750까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Centerfield. 마지막 업데이트: 9/10/2025

$160K

데이터 사이언티스트
$122K
마케팅
$249K
프로덕트 디자이너
$58.5K

영업
$151K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
$101K
자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying role reported at Centerfield is 마케팅 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $248,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centerfield is $121,605.

