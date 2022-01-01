회사 디렉토리
Centene 급여

Centene의 급여는 최저 행정 어시스턴트 연간 총 보상 $42,785부터 최고 데이터 사이언스 매니저 $193,463까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Centene. 마지막 업데이트: 9/10/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
L1 $78.4K
L2 $104K
L3 $133K
L4 $129K
L5 $153K

머신러닝 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

사이트 신뢰성 엔지니어

비즈니스 애널리스트
L1 $69.3K
L2 $83.4K
보험계리사
Median $110K

데이터 사이언티스트
Median $99.1K
데이터 애널리스트
Median $79K
프로젝트 매니저
Median $81K
정보기술자 (IT)
Median $116K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
Median $130K
프로덕트 디자이너
Median $140K
프로덕트 매니저
Median $120K
회계사
$78.4K
행정 어시스턴트
$42.8K
사업 개발
$97.3K
데이터 사이언스 매니저
$193K
재무 애널리스트
$66.3K
인사
$158K
마케팅
$191K
프로그램 매니저
$147K
리크루터
$151K
사이버보안 애널리스트
$118K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $180K
솔루션 아키텍트
$145K

데이터 아키텍트

UX 리서처
$98K
자주 묻는 질문

Centene에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 데이터 사이언스 매니저 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $193,463입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Centene에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $117,203입니다.

