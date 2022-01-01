회사 디렉토리
Censys의 급여는 최저 리크루터 연간 총 보상 $122,400부터 최고 프로덕트 매니저 $289,100까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Censys. 마지막 업데이트: 9/10/2025

$160K

프로덕트 매니저
$289K
리크루터
$122K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
$199K

자주 묻는 질문

Censys میں سب سے زیادہ تنخواہ والا کردار 프로덕트 매니저 at the Common Range Average level ہے جس کا سالانہ کل معاوضہ $289,100 ہے۔ اس میں بنیادی تنخواہ کے ساتھ ساتھ ممکنہ اسٹاک معاوضہ اور بونس بھی شامل ہے۔
Censys میں رپورٹ شدہ اوسط سالانہ کل معاوضہ $198,716 ہے۔

