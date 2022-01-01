변경
Google
소프트웨어 엔지니어
프로덕트 매니저
뉴욕시 지역
데이터 사이언티스트
개별 데이터 포인트 보기
개요
급여
복리후생
채용공고
신규
채팅
Celonis 복리후생
복리후생 추가
비교
총 예상 가치: $1,095
보험, 건강 및 웰빙
Dental Insurance
Disability Insurance
Employee Assistance Program
Gym Discount
Free Snacks
$730
Health Insurance
Health Savings Account (HSA)
Life Insurance
Maternity Leave
Paternity Leave
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Vision Insurance
Sick Time
주거
Company Phones
Business Travel Insurance
Immigration Assistance
Remote Work
재정 및 퇴직
401k
Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
혜택 및 할인
Learning and Development
Employee Discount
교통
Regional transit system
Transport allowance
기타
Pet Friendly Workplace
