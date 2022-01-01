회사 디렉토리
Celonis
Celonis 복리후생

비교

총 예상 가치: $1,095

보험, 건강 및 웰빙
  • Dental Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Gym Discount

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Health Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Life Insurance

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Vision Insurance

  • Sick Time

    • 재정 및 퇴직
  • 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • 혜택 및 할인
  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Discount

    • 기타
  • Pet Friendly Workplace

