회사 디렉토리
Career Confidential
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기

Career Confidential 급여

Career Confidential의 급여는 최저 토목 엔지니어 연간 총 보상 $33,182부터 최고 소프트웨어 엔지니어 $49,251까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Career Confidential. 마지막 업데이트: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
토목 엔지니어
$33.2K
리크루터
$38.4K
사이버보안 애널리스트
$44.6K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
소프트웨어 엔지니어
$49.3K
원하는 직급이 없나요?

모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


자주 묻는 질문

Career Confidential에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 소프트웨어 엔지니어 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $49,251입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Career Confidential에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $41,485입니다.

추천 채용공고

    Career Confidential의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

관련 회사

  • Amazon
  • PayPal
  • Uber
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 리소스