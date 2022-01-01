회사 디렉토리
BT 연봉

BT의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 데이터 분석가 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $7,650에서 상위 끝에서 영업 에 대한 $256,275까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. BT. 마지막 업데이트: 8/20/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $20.3K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

정보 기술자 (IT)
Median $43.6K
참모장
$88.3K

고객 서비스
$29.2K
데이터 분석가
$7.7K
데이터 과학 관리자
$47.8K
데이터 과학자
$17.5K
재무 분석가
$88.3K
하드웨어 엔지니어
$119K
인사
$48.4K
법률
$184K
마케팅
$107K
제품 디자이너
$42.7K
제품 관리자
$73.2K
프로그램 관리자
$113K
프로젝트 관리자
$9.4K
영업
$256K
사이버 보안 분석가
$80.1K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$61K
솔루션 아키텍트
$52.3K

데이터 아키텍트

기술 프로그램 관리자
$74.2K
기술 작가
$10.9K
UX 연구원
$81.5K
자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying role reported at BT is 영업 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $256,275. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BT is $61,004.

