BridgeBio
    • 회사 소개

    BridgeBio finds, develops, and delivers breakthrough medicines for genetic diseases.Millions worldwide are afflicted with genetic diseases, but small patient populations and industry reluctance to conduct early-stage development means that for many, treatments have not been forthcoming. We are committed to bridging this gap: between business case and scientific possibility, between patient and hope. BridgeBio creates a bridge from remarkable advancements in genetic science to patients with unmet needs via the entrepreneurial engine required to make life-changing medicines as rapidly as possible.BridgeBio is committed to developing leaders as well as drugs. We are looking for individuals whose passion for creating life-changing medicines will inspire hands-on engagement and the dogged pursuit of novel solutions in the face of adversity.

    bridgebio.com
    웹사이트
    2014
    설립연도
    420
    직원 수
    $50M-$100M
    예상 매출
    본사

