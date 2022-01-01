회사 디렉토리
Blue Origin
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록

Blue Origin 연봉

Blue Origin의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 비즈니스 분석가 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $90,000에서 상위 끝에서 제품 관리자 에 대한 $249,312까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Blue Origin. 마지막 업데이트: 8/23/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

저희는 수천 건의 오퍼를 협상했으며, 정기적으로 $30K+(때로는 $300K+)의 인상액을 달성하고 있습니다.급여 협상하기 또는 귀하의 이력서 검토 실제 전문가인 매일 이 업무를 수행하는 채용 담당자에게 맡기세요.

기계 엔지니어
L1 $90.6K
L2 $118K
L3 $140K
L4 $184K

품질 엔지니어

제조 엔지니어

열 엔지니어

CAE 엔지니어

소프트웨어 엔지니어
L1 $118K
L2 $144K
L3 $167K
L4 $217K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

시스템 엔지니어

하드웨어 엔지니어
L1 $103K
L2 $126K
L3 $159K
L4 $223K

임베디드 하드웨어 엔지니어

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
항공우주 엔지니어
L1 $120K
L2 $123K
L3 $160K
L4 $193K
기술 프로그램 관리자
L2 $117K
L3 $145K
L4 $217K
L5 $238K

기술 프로젝트 관리자

제품 관리자
L3 $151K
L4 $249K
재료 엔지니어
L2 $120K
L3 $140K
전기 엔지니어
Median $200K
비즈니스 분석가
Median $90K
프로젝트 관리자
Median $146K
비즈니스 운영
$102K
화학 엔지니어
$91.5K
제어 엔지니어
$171K
기업 개발
$246K
데이터 분석가
$164K
데이터 과학 관리자
$244K
재무 분석가
$154K
인사
$136K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$198K
제품 디자이너
$218K
프로그램 관리자
$225K
채용 담당자
$99.3K
사이버 보안 분석가
$150K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$212K
직무를 찾을 수 없나요?

모든 급여는 다음에서 검색하세요. 보상 페이지 또는 급여 추가 페이지 잠금을 해제하는 데 도움이 됩니다.


자주 묻는 질문

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en Blue Origin es 제품 관리자 at the L4 level con una compensación total anual de $249,312. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Blue Origin es $151,333.

추천 채용

    Blue Origin에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

관련 회사

  • Virgin Galactic
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne
  • a.i. solutions
  • Torch Technologies
  • LogicGate
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 자료