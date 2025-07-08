회사 디렉토리
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas 급여

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas의 급여는 최저 소프트웨어 엔지니어 연간 총 보상 $90,450부터 최고 데이터 사이언티스트 $140,700까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. 마지막 업데이트: 8/31/2025

$160K

데이터 애널리스트
$103K
데이터 사이언티스트
$141K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying role reported at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is 데이터 사이언티스트 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is $103,490.

