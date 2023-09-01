회사 디렉토리
Blinkit
Blinkit 급여

Blinkit의 급여는 최저 회계사 연간 총 보상 $1,656부터 최고 소프트웨어 엔지니어 $84,834까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Blinkit. 마지막 업데이트: 9/12/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer 1 $34.7K
Software Engineer 2 $48.1K
Software Engineer 3 $84.8K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 사이언티스트
Median $47.8K
프로덕트 매니저
Median $43.2K

회계사
$1.7K
행정 어시스턴트
$4.8K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션 매니저
$44K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$24.6K
데이터 애널리스트
$20.6K
인사
$4.4K
프로그램 매니저
$14K
자주 묻는 질문

Blinkit에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 소프트웨어 엔지니어 at the Software Engineer 3 level이며 연간 총 보상은 $84,834입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Blinkit에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $29,655입니다.

