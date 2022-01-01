회사 디렉토리
Blackbaud 급여

Blackbaud의 급여는 최저 고객 서비스 연간 총 보상 $41,650부터 최고 인사 $223,875까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Blackbaud. 마지막 업데이트: 11/17/2025

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Staff B $116K
Senior B $136K

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

프로덕트 매니저
Median $98.1K
프로젝트 매니저
Median $106K

소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $180K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$81.3K
비즈니스 개발
$62.3K
고객 서비스
$41.7K
인사
$224K
프로덕트 디자이너
$101K
영업
$95.7K
베스팅 일정

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

주식 유형
RSU

Blackbaud에서 RSUs는 3년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:

  • 33.3% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st- (33.30% 연별)

  • 33.3% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd- (33.30% 연별)

  • 33.4% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd- (33.40% 연별)

자주 묻는 질문

Blackbaud에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 인사 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $223,875입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Blackbaud에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $100,500입니다.

