회사 디렉토리
BJC HealthCare
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록
주요 인사이트
  • BJC HealthCare에 대한 독특하고 유용한 정보(예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등)를 제공해주세요.
    • 회사 정보

    BJC HealthCare is one of the largest nonprofit health-care organizations in the United States, and is focused on delivering services to residents primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri regions. BJC HealthCare is consistently recognized as Top Places to Work in St. Louis. We specialize in inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care and hospice, and more.

    http://www.bjc.org
    웹사이트
    1993
    설립 연도
    32,000
    직원 수
    $1B-$10B
    예상 수익
    본사

    검증된 급여를 받은 편지함에서 확인하세요

    검증된 오퍼 구독하기 오퍼.이메일로 보상 세부 내역을 받으실 수 있습니다. 더 알아보기

    이 사이트는 reCAPTCHA로 보호되며 Google의 개인정보처리방침 서비스 약관 이 적용됩니다.

    추천 채용

      BJC HealthCare에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Intuit
    • Snap
    • Square
    • Databricks
    • Lyft
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 자료