Bitvavo 연봉

Bitvavo의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 데이터 과학자 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $77,652에서 상위 끝에서 프로젝트 관리자 에 대한 $137,703까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Bitvavo. 마지막 업데이트: 8/25/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $104K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 과학자
$77.7K
제품 관리자
$130K

프로젝트 관리자
$138K
자주 묻는 질문

Bitvavo에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 프로젝트 관리자 at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $137,703입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Bitvavo에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $117,110입니다.

