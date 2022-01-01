회사 디렉토리
Birlasoft
Birlasoft 급여

Birlasoft의 급여는 최저 인사 연간 총 보상 $1,438부터 최고 테크니컬 프로그램 매니저 $165,825까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Birlasoft.

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $7K
솔루션 아키텍트
Median $160K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$20.5K

데이터 사이언티스트
$15.1K
인사
$1.4K
경영 컨설턴트
$15.4K
프로덕트 디자이너
$11.8K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$160K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$166K
자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying role reported at Birlasoft is 테크니컬 프로그램 매니저 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Birlasoft is $15,374.

기타 리소스