Bending Spoons 데이터 사이언티스트 급여

Bending Spoons의 데이터 사이언티스트 평균 총 보상 in United States은 year당 $49.2K부터 $68.9K까지입니다. Bending Spoons의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 12/4/2025

평균 총 보상

$53.2K - $61.9K
United States
일반적인 범위
가능한 범위
$49.2K$53.2K$61.9K$68.9K
일반적인 범위
가능한 범위

자주 묻는 질문

Bending Spoons in United States의 데이터 사이언티스트에 대해 보고된 최고 급여 패키지는 연간 총 보상 $68,856입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Bending Spoons의 데이터 사이언티스트 직무 in United States에 대해 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $49,183입니다.

