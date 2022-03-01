회사 디렉토리
Bench Accounting
Bench Accounting 연봉

Bench Accounting의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 영업 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $56,060에서 상위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자 에 대한 $199,826까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Bench Accounting. 마지막 업데이트: 8/26/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $102K

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

제품 디자이너
Median $76.5K
고객 서비스
$57.3K

제품 관리자
Median $75K
영업
$56.1K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$200K
자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying role reported at Bench Accounting is 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,826. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bench Accounting is $75,747.

