BDO 급여

BDO의 급여는 최저 회계사 연간 총 보상 $8,150부터 최고 프로젝트 매니저 $179,295까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: BDO. 마지막 업데이트: 9/4/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $86.5K

데이터 엔지니어

경영 컨설턴트
Median $68.1K
회계사
$8.1K

행정 어시스턴트
$91.8K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$55.2K
데이터 애널리스트
$79K
데이터 사이언스 매니저
$87K
데이터 사이언티스트
$64.7K
재무 애널리스트
$40.5K
인사
$77.6K
정보기술자 (IT)
$42.9K
투자은행가
$45.2K
프로덕트 매니저
$61.7K
프로젝트 매니저
$179K
영업
$113K
솔루션 아키텍트
$62.5K

데이터 아키텍트

테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$135K
자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying role reported at BDO is 프로젝트 매니저 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,295. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BDO is $68,082.

