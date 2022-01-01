회사 디렉토리
BD
BD 급여

BD의 급여는 최저 창업자 연간 총 보상 $12,361부터 최고 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저 $230,840까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: BD. 마지막 업데이트: 9/4/2025

$160K

정당한 대우를 받으세요

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $125K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

품질보증(QA) 소프트웨어 엔지니어

기계 엔지니어
Median $95K

품질 엔지니어

생체의학 엔지니어
Median $107K

비즈니스 애널리스트
Median $90K
데이터 애널리스트
Median $97.5K
데이터 사이언티스트
Median $145K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
Median $205K
프로젝트 매니저
Median $110K
영업
Median $195K
마케팅
Median $212K
프로덕트 매니저
Median $126K
회계사
$121K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션
$80.6K
고객 서비스
$25K
전기 엔지니어
$93.3K
재무 애널리스트
$197K
창업자
$12.4K
지질 엔지니어
$94.9K
인사
$186K
정보기술자 (IT)
Median $200K
프로덕트 디자이너
$122K
프로그램 매니저
$124K
리크루터
$68.3K
규제 업무
$90.8K
사이버보안 애널리스트
$209K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$231K
솔루션 아키텍트
$128K
자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying role reported at BD is 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $230,840. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BD is $122,400.

