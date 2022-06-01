회사 디렉토리
BCE 급여

BCE의 급여는 최저 영업 연간 총 보상 $38,868부터 최고 프로덕트 매니저 $125,819까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: BCE. 마지막 업데이트: 9/4/2025

소프트웨어 엔지니어
CP2 $73.2K
CP3 $94.4K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

네트워킹 엔지니어

데이터 엔지니어

데이터 사이언티스트
CP2 $69.3K
CP3 $95.7K
프로덕트 매니저
CP2 $72.6K
CP3 $90.1K
CP4 $126K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
솔루션 아키텍트
CP2 $82.2K
CP3 $104K

데이터 아키텍트

사이버보안 애널리스트
Median $72.7K
비즈니스 애널리스트
Median $59.3K
영업
Median $38.9K
데이터 애널리스트
Median $60.8K
재무 애널리스트
Median $62.5K
마케팅
Median $60.6K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $108K
프로덕트 디자이너
Median $54.9K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
Median $79.7K
회계사
$69.2K

기술회계사

비즈니스 오퍼레이션
$62.5K
데이터 사이언스 매니저
$108K
마케팅 오퍼레이션
$60.7K
프로젝트 매니저
$79.6K
세일즈 인에이블먼트
$54.8K
자주 묻는 질문

BCE에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 프로덕트 매니저 at the CP4 level이며 연간 총 보상은 $125,819입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
BCE에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $72,645입니다.

기타 리소스