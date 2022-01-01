회사 디렉토리
BBVA USA
BBVA USA 급여

BBVA USA의 급여는 최저 인사 연간 총 보상 $59,352부터 최고 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저 $177,383까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: BBVA USA. 마지막 업데이트: 9/5/2025

$160K

정당한 대우를 받으세요

데이터 사이언티스트
$162K
인사
$59.4K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
$86K

소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$177K
자주 묻는 질문

A função com maior remuneração reportada na BBVA USA é 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저 at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $177,383. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na BBVA USA é $123,776.

