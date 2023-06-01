회사 디렉토리
Bank 34
    • 회사 소개

    Bancorp 34 is a holding company for Bank 34, which offers banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the US. It provides various deposit products, small business financing services, real estate financing, personal and mortgage loans, lines of credit, and more. The company operates through four full-service branches in southern New Mexico and Arizona. It also offers credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, and merchant card processing and e-banking services. Bancorp 34 was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

    bank34.com
    웹사이트
    1934
    설립연도
    126
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    본사

