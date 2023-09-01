회사 디렉토리
Banco de Bogota 연봉

Banco de Bogota의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 데이터 과학자 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $10,399에서 상위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자 에 대한 $49,856까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Banco de Bogota. 마지막 업데이트: 8/24/2025

$160K

데이터 과학자
$10.4K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
$29.4K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$49.9K

자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying role reported at Banco de Bogota is 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $49,856. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Banco de Bogota is $29,391.

