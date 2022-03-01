회사 디렉토리
Babbel 급여

Babbel의 급여는 최저 데이터 애널리스트 연간 총 보상 $63,584부터 최고 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저 $114,637까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Babbel. 마지막 업데이트: 10/16/2025

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $87.9K

프론트엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $115K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$93.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

데이터 애널리스트
$63.6K
인사
$83.9K
마케팅
$70.7K
프로덕트 디자이너
$68.4K
프로덕트 매니저
$75.8K
자주 묻는 질문

Babbel에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저이며 연간 총 보상은 $114,637입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Babbel에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $79,850입니다.

