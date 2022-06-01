회사 디렉토리
Aya Healthcare
주요 인사이트
    • 회사 소개

    Aya Healthcare creates exceptional experiences – for their clinicians, their corporate employees and the healthcare facilities they serve. For healthcare facilities, Aya delivers a robust suite of software and services to manage the procurement of contingent labor. Aya’s platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country which improves efficiency, increases quality and reduces costs for healthcare systems. For travel nurses, Aya delivers the best experience in the industry and allows access to the widest base of travel assignments in the United States.

    http://www.ayahealthcare.com
    웹사이트
    2001
    설립연도
    11,040
    직원 수
    $1B-$10B
    예상 매출
    본사

