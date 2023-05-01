회사 디렉토리
Aware Recovery Care
주요 인사이트
    • 회사 정보

    Aware Recovery Care provides innovative addiction services that transform homes into treatment centers, empowering individuals and their loved ones to thrive and make sustainable recovery possible. Their evidence-based approaches bring collaborative care with lived experience to the home, helping clients learn new skills and daily habits required to maintain abstinence while remaining in their community. They received an investment from Health Enterprise Partners and operate in ten states, with plans for further expansion. They were certified as a "Great Place to Work" in August 2022.

    awarerecoverycare.com
    웹사이트
    2011
    설립 연도
    751
    직원 수
    $250M-$500M
    예상 수익
    본사

    기타 자료