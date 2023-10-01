AwanTunai 연봉

AwanTunai의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 데이터 과학자 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $7,300에서 상위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자 에 대한 $159,200까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. AwanTunai. 마지막 업데이트: 8/9/2025
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...