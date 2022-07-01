Athelas 급여

Athelas의 급여는 최저 소프트웨어 엔지니어 연간 총 보상 $35,175부터 최고 프로덕트 매니저 $207,834까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Athelas. 마지막 업데이트: 10/9/2025
25%
년 1
25%
년 2
25%
년 3
25%
년 4
Athelas에서 주식/지분 부여는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st-년 (25.00% 연별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd-년 (2.08% 월별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd-년 (2.08% 월별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th-년 (2.08% 월별)
