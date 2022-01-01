회사 디렉토리
Asurion
Asurion 급여

Asurion의 급여는 최저 Information Technologist (IT) 연간 총 보상 $44,100부터 최고 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저 $230,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Asurion. 마지막 업데이트: 10/10/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 사이언티스트
Median $160K
프로덕트 매니저
Median $145K

소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $230K
비즈니스 애널리스트
Median $93K
프로덕트 디자이너
Median $123K
회계사
$57.1K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션 매니저
$94.9K
고객 서비스
$52.8K
데이터 사이언스 매니저
$179K
재무 애널리스트
$69.3K
인사
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
법무
$75.4K
마케팅
$209K
마케팅 오퍼레이션
$118K
프로덕트 디자인 매니저
$185K
프로그램 매니저
$156K
영업
$65.3K
솔루션 아키텍트
$72.6K
UX 리서처
$139K
자주 묻는 질문

Asurion에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저이며 연간 총 보상은 $230,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Asurion에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $123,333입니다.

