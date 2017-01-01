회사 디렉토리
Astor & Sanders
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기
주요 인사이트
  • 다른 사람들에게 도움이 될 수 있는 Astor & Sanders에 대한 고유한 정보를 공유해주세요 (예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등).
    • 회사 소개

    Astor & Sanders Corporation pioneers federal digital evolution with trusted, secure IT solutions engineered for mission-critical environments. We seamlessly blend application development, modernization, and cloud integration with advanced data analytics and AI capabilities. Our comprehensive services include robust network engineering, proactive cybersecurity, and specialized mission support—all delivered by experts who understand government complexities. Astor transforms federal technology challenges into strategic advantages, enabling agencies to achieve operational excellence while maintaining the highest security standards.

    astor-sanders.com
    웹사이트
    2000
    설립연도
    81
    직원 수
    본사

    검증된 연봉 정보를 이메일로 받아보세요

    검증된 제안서 구독하기.상세한 보상 내역을 이메일로 받아보실 수 있습니다. 자세히 알아보기

    이 사이트는 리캡차와 구글 개인정보 보호정책 서비스 약관 에 의해 보호됩니다.

    추천 채용공고

      Astor & Sanders의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Uber
    • Microsoft
    • Intuit
    • Lyft
    • PayPal
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 리소스