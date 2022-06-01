회사 디렉토리
Appinventiv
    • 회사 정보

    Appinventiv redefines mobile experiences- through transformation aided by technology. We are the leading global product development and digital transformation agency that’s empowering disruptive startups and fortune companies in bridging the gap between ideas and reality through new-age technology.We are a team of passionate 700+ mobile experts who dream, architect, design and develop with one relentless pursuit- to craft innovative solutions and deliver unparalleled results.Breaking all growth records, we believe our innovative work Culture and approach towards next-gen technologies is what drives us and make us one of the most trusted & fastest growing companies in the Industry.700+ Creative Techies | 1000+ Successful Apps Developed | App Development Company of the year 2020 | Most Promising Mobile App Solution Providers | Ranked #1 on Multiple B2B Portals | ISO Certified | Quick Delivery track record | Global presence | Passion for Innovation & Quality | Proactive Implementation | Rich User Experience

    https://appinventiv.com
    웹사이트
    2014
    설립 연도
    780
    직원 수
    $100M-$250M
    예상 수익
    본사

