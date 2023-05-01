회사 디렉토리
App Orchid
    회사 정보

    App Orchid builds AI-powered apps for Energy, Utilities, and Insurance industries using deep learning and natural language processing. Their platform blends historical and real-time data with user knowledge to create predictive apps like ContractAI, AssetThink, CustomerThink, and DocuThink. Their Big Data technology identifies patterns, risks, and opportunities previously impossible with traditional tools. App Orchid offers a natural language interface for easy information retrieval and helps enterprises achieve digital transformation objectives with rapid deployment, low cost implementation, and minimum disruption.

    http://www.apporchid.com
    웹사이트
    2013
    설립 연도
    126
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 수익
    본사

