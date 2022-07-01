회사 디렉토리
Apex Capital
    • 회사 소개

    Apex has been one of the strongest brands in financial services for the transportation industry for over 20 years. Apex is the full-service freight factor, that means we buy our clients’ freight bills but we also assist them with successfully running and growing their trucking companies. The Apex difference includes managing their accounts receivable, providing free and unlimited credit information, back office support and collections, and a fuel card discount program that saves our clients thousands on fuel. We care about clients, partners, and each other. Our mission is to provide our clients with excellent customer service and be more than just their factoring company.

    http://www.apexcapitalcorp.com
    웹사이트
    1995
    설립연도
    420
    직원 수
    $50M-$100M
    예상 매출
    본사

