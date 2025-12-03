회사 디렉토리
Ansys 리크루터 급여

Ansys의 리크루터 보상 in United States은 P2 기준 year당 $99K입니다. Ansys의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 12/3/2025

평균 총 보상

$100K - $114K
United States
일반적인 범위
가능한 범위
$87.5K$100K$114K$127K
일반적인 범위
가능한 범위
평균 보상별 레벨
보상 추가레벨 비교
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식
보너스
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$99K
$84K
$10K
$5K
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
보기 4 더 많은 레벨
보상 추가레벨 비교

베스팅 일정

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

주식 유형
RSU

Ansys에서 RSUs는 3년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:

  • 33% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st- (33.00% 연별)

  • 33% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd- (33.00% 연별)

  • 33% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd- (33.00% 연별)



자주 묻는 질문

Ansys in United States의 리크루터에 대해 보고된 최고 급여 패키지는 연간 총 보상 $127,440입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Ansys의 리크루터 직무 in United States에 대해 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $87,480입니다.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ansys/salaries/recruiter.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.