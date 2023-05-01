회사 디렉토리
Anchor Health Properties
주요 인사이트
    • 회사 소개

    Anchor Health Properties is a healthcare real estate development, management, and investment company that focuses exclusively on healthcare facilities. With over 35 years of experience, they prioritize a patient-centric approach and foster strong relationships within healthcare, real estate, and finance. They have completed over $1.7B in development projects, manage over 8.5M square feet, and have invested over $3B in stabilized healthcare facilities. Their success is built upon long-lasting relationships, open communication, and cross-collaboration to drive an integrated, efficient, and successful approach to healthcare real estate.

    https://anchorhealthproperties.com
    웹사이트
    1985
    설립연도
    126
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 매출
    본사

