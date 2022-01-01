회사 디렉토리
Allen Institute for AI 급여

Allen Institute for AI의 급여는 최저 인사 연간 총 보상 $111,976부터 최고 기업 개발 $382,080까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Allen Institute for AI. 마지막 업데이트: 11/14/2025

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $213K
기업 개발
$382K
데이터 사이언티스트
$190K

인사
$112K
프로덕트 디자이너
$132K
영업
$184K
자주 묻는 질문

Allen Institute for AI에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 기업 개발 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $382,080입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Allen Institute for AI에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $186,898입니다.

