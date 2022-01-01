회사 디렉토리
AlixPartners 연봉

AlixPartners의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 재무 분석가 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $84,619에서 상위 끝에서 경영 컨설턴트 에 대한 $435,750까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. AlixPartners. 마지막 업데이트: 8/23/2025

$160K

경영 컨설턴트
Consultant $130K
Vice President $243K
Senior Vice President $336K
Director $436K
비즈니스 분석가
$432K
사업 개발
$413K

데이터 과학자
$101K
재무 분석가
$84.6K
인사
$199K
프로젝트 관리자
$176K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
$191K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$221K
자주 묻는 질문

AlixPartners에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 경영 컨설턴트 at the Director level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $435,750입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
AlixPartners에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $210,050입니다.

기타 자료