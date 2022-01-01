회사 디렉토리
Airtel India
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기

Airtel India 급여

Airtel India의 급여는 최저 마케팅 오퍼레이션 연간 총 보상 $3,631부터 최고 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저 $113,207까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Airtel India. 마지막 업데이트: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer $13.6K
Senior Software Engineer $23.4K
Lead Software Engineer $40.6K
Senior Lead Software Engineer $51.9K

프론트엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

품질보증(QA) 소프트웨어 엔지니어

프로덕트 매니저
Median $42K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $113K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
데이터 사이언티스트
Median $36.8K
비즈니스 애널리스트
Median $21.3K
비즈니스 개발
$45.5K
데이터 애널리스트
$35.2K
재무 애널리스트
$7.5K
인사
$16.4K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$4.4K
마케팅
$56.1K
마케팅 오퍼레이션
$3.6K
프로덕트 디자이너
Median $29K
프로덕트 디자인 매니저
$67.8K
프로젝트 매니저
$34.2K
영업
$14.7K
사이버보안 애널리스트
$12K
솔루션 아키텍트
$49.4K

데이터 아키텍트

토털 리워즈
$25.9K
원하는 직급이 없나요?

모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


자주 묻는 질문

Airtel India에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저이며 연간 총 보상은 $113,207입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Airtel India에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $31,578입니다.

추천 채용공고

    Airtel India의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

관련 회사

  • Vodafone
  • BT
  • Safaricom
  • MTS
  • Sprint
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 리소스